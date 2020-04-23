https://www.theblaze.com/news/4-men-held-woman-captive-in-her-home-to-steal-her-stimulus-money-police-say

Four men have been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive at gunpoint in her Lake Station, Indiana, home for hours over the weekend while demanding cash after learning that the victim had received her government stimulus funds.

What are the details?

Suspects Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Christopher Henderson, and Jacob Baughman are accused of using a stolen spare house key to enter the home of the unnamed victim, whom they all knew.

Once inside, the woman says, the men woke her up at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, took her phone so that she could not call for help, and demanded cash. The woman said the men knew she had recently received federal funds from the coronavirus stimulus package.

The victim says she was held against her will by the suspects for four hours, and during that time, they threatened her with a loaded gun.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Henderson “allegedly pointed a gun at her face and released its clip to show her it was loaded” and told the woman, “these are for you,” referring to the bullets.

Guzman is accused of assaulting the woman after becoming frustrated over being unable to find the money, and the suspects finally left empty-handed at around 6:00 a.m.

The men threatened the victim and told her to stay put until they returned, but she drove to the police station after she was sure they were gone.

The suspects were arrested later that day and have each been “charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and burglary of a dwelling and residential break and enter,” NBC News reported.

