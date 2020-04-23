https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/94-nyc-coronavirus-patients-underlying-health-problems-3505-nursing-home-residents-die-china-coronavirus-new-york-state/

Most all of the coronavirus patients in New York City had (94%) underlying health problems.

42% of the patients were overweight and 53% had hypertension.

And at least 3,505 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died from confirmed or suspected COVID-19 illness.

Chart from TIME:

