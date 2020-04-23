http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fYLKx_LhxPA/

Wednesday during a livestream with hip-hop artist Fat Joe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) confirmed that she will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November’s general election, despite endorsing his former rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for president.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

FAT JOE: There’s three things you can do: You can vote for Trump, you can vote for Biden, or you can not vote at all. Who are you going to vote for?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: In November, I’m going to be voting for Joe Biden. That’s what I’m going to be doing.

FAT JOE: I love that, AOC. I love that. Is this the first time you said you’re voting for Joe Biden?

REP. OCASIO-CORTEZ: I’ve been saying this whole time that we’ve got to support the Democratic nominee.

FAT JOE: But is this the first time you said Joe Biden, that you’re voting for Joe Biden?

REP. OCASIO-CORTEZ: This might be, it could be the second. I don’t know. This is the time I’m saying it declaratively like this because you asked a straight question, so I’ll give you a straight answer.