Ammon Bundy, along with other protesters showed up at the home of an Idaho police officer who arrested a mother in front of her children at a park.

Bundy was one of the men behind the 41-day militia standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016 and the Bundy Ranch standoff in 2014.

Earlier this week a young mother was arrested by police in Idaho for playing with her children in a park because she was violating the governor’s authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown order.

The New America: Violent Criminals are freed and innocent mothers in playgrounds are arrested in front of their children.

The video is disturbing:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Mother arrested in Meridian, Idaho for letting kids play in park This has gotten out of control Stop arresting free Americans for being outside with their families RT!! pic.twitter.com/TUsbgat0D2 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) April 22, 2020

Ammon Bundy marched over to the police officer’s home and confronted him.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

In January of 2018, a federal judge dropped all charges against Rancher Cliven Bundy and three others.

According to unsealed court documents, prosecutors leading the Bundy case stemming from the 2014 armed standoff, attempted to ‘rig’ the case.

