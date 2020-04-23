http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/PdrAnimmgh4/

AN ANTI-LOCKDOWN protester was spotted carrying a vile ‘sacrifice the weak’ to coronavirus sign at a ReOpen Tennessee rally.

The woman, who wore a scarf and sunglasses, was seen holding the placard in Nashville on Tuesday as calls grow across the US to lift lockdown restrictions.

11

The woman, who wore a scarf and sunglasses, was seen holding the ‘sacrifice the weak’ sign during a ReOpen protest in TennesseeCredit: WKRN

11

Many have argued that people should be able to work if they are healthy over fears the economy will collapseCredit: WKRN

11

This demonstrator accused White House immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci of ruining the US economyCredit: AP:Associated Press

The poster reading “sacrifice the weak, reopen TN” was seen in the background of a WKRN news report.

The twisted message seems to suggest citizens considered to be more at risk from the virus should be written off as collateral damage in a bid to rescue the economy.

Many other protesters also held posters demanding to be able to go back to work.

One anti-lockdown demonstrator took aim at White House immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci with a poster claiming “Fauci lied, main street died”.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has said he believes that social distancing measures have worked, and that the economy can soon begin to reopen.

The southern state has met the White House’s criteria for the first phase of reopening after recording 14 consecutive days of a decline in new coronavirus cases.

Tennessee has recorded almost 7,400 cases and 157 deaths.

It is one of a handful of states that have held ReOpen protests and rallies amid the US outbreak.

11

These protesters hold signs hitting out at attempts to find a coronavirus vaccine and trusting God instead of officialsCredit: AP:Associated Press

11

This woman holds a sign that says ‘Liberty is essential. OpenTN’Credit: AP:Associated Press

11

More than 46,000 people have died across the US from the coronavirus.

Protesters have called the lockdowns “tyrannical” and have demanded businesses reopen – but many governors have stated they will not ease restrictions while the pandemic continues to sicken people.

Thousands of people have protested the shutdowns in recent weeks, dismissing them as an infringement on their constitutional rights.

Many argue that if healthy people are not able to work then the economy is at risk of collapsing.

Protesters say they should not be forced to stay home and close their businesses by state legislatures.

Healthcare workers across the country have stood in front of protesters, making their own statements to encourage people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization ReOpen Virginia said in a news release: “Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny.”

Many protesters have been outspoken about the economic impacts of the shutdown, noting that Americans are losing jobs increasingly as businesses have been forced to close.

Last week alone, 5.2million Americans filed for unemployment.

Donald Trump announced last week that as many as 29 states could open soon, unveiling a three-step plan as governors gradually begin to ease lockdown measures.

LOCKDOWN SLAUGHTER Man ‘shoots dead stepson after teen went outside during stay home order’ MOM FROM HELL Mom of pregnant girl, 10, ‘let rapist abuse daughter for YEARS’ TRAGIC Baby dies from virus as dad says ‘thought we were having baby, but we had an angel’ Latest LIGHT RELIEF Coronavirus dies in SUNLIGHT in just minutes, Homeland Security study reveals Warning FAKE FLUS Black cats killed in Vietnam after fake news that eating them cures corona

Trump recently fuelled protests by calling for the “liberation” of the Democrat-run states in a series of tweets.

After encouraging the protests on Twitter, Trump called the protesters “responsible people” last Friday.

Health officials have urged people to stay home, as experts caution that lifting coronavirus restrictions too soon may cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

11

A sign is held out of a car as protesters drive past the Tennessee state capitolCredit: AP:Associated Press

11

A driver displays an alternate opinion as she passes Tennessee protestersCredit: AP:Associated Press

11

A man in his vehicle yells at a healthcare worker who is standing in front of protestersCredit: AP:Associated Press

11

Colorado nurses stand in front of vehicles, refusing to move as protesters beep hornsCredit: Reuters

11

One infuriated driver orders a healthcare worker to move out of the wayCredit: Reuters

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

