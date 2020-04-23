https://www.dailywire.com/news/baier-rips-pelosi-for-falsely-blaming-mcconnell-for-ppp-delay-stop-there

Fox News anchor Bret Baier ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday for falsely claiming that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was responsible for delaying passage of a new bill to replenish funds in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Let’s just set the record straight here. There was a clean bill that once they found out that the small business pot was going to be dry, there was a clean bill to put more money in it,” Baier said. “Nancy Pelosi did not go forward with that, period, the end, stop there.”

“So yes, they wanted to do other things, Democrats did,” Baier continued. “But to have an answer that says that it was Mitch McConnell who delayed is really political jujitsu. And you have to have somebody that pushes back and says, wait a second, in that time that there was a delay, there are X number of small businesses around the country that had to make the decision, ‘I have not gotten the money, so I have to let these people go.’”

“So when the number goes up 4.4 million on unemployment, there is a reason that it goes up that way,” Baier concluded. “And that delay is part of it.”

WATCH:

“Let’s set the record straight. Once Republicans found out the PPP was going to run dry, there was a clean bill to replenish it. Nancy Pelosi didn’t go for it. Period. So to say that the delay was Mitch McConnell’s fault is just political jiujitsu for Nancy Pelosi.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YUwqxRTUsT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 23, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

