Barack Obama popped off and launched another veiled attack against President Trump over his Coronavirus response.

President Trump back in January limited incoming flights from China and the left attacked him as a racist and xenophobe.

Trump then sent hospital ships to New York and California to help hospitals overwhelmed by Coronavirus patients and it turned out the ships weren’t even needed.

The President then provided extra ventilators and PPE supplies to states that requested back up help from the federal government.

Now Trump is sending out tens of thousands of testing kits to states like California where Governor Gavin Newsom is praising Trump for his “promises made, promises kept.”

But this isn’t enough for Barack Obama and the radical left.

“While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late.” – Obama said in a tweet without mentioning Trump by name.

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

Barack Obama is in no position to lecture President Trump and Americans on pandemics.

In October 2009 Barack Obama declared the H1N1 a national emergency.

But this was not before millions of Americans were infected and 1,000 Americans were dead from the viral infection.

Obama waited MONTHS before declaring the H1N1 a national emergency.

Over 60 million Americans were infected with Swine Flu and over 12,000 Americans died.

Why wasn’t there mass hysteria and cancellations of large gathering due to Swine Flu when Obama was President?

