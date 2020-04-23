https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jeff-Bezos-Amazon-Seattle/2020/04/23/id/964266

Jeff Bezos is back at the helm of navigating Amazon’s day-to-day operations through the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

After stepping away from the company’s daily management and working on long-term projects only, the CEO is back in the daily grind, the newspaper reports.

“For now, my own time and thinking continues to be focused on COVID-19 and how Amazon can help while we’re in the middle of it,” Bezos wrote to shareholders last week.

Bezos has been holding daily calls to help with decision making on inventory, testing and how to address criticism the company is facing during the crisis. He even paid a visit to one of his warehouses this month, something he hasn’t done in years.

Before the outbreak, Bezos didn’t spend much time at the company’s Seattle headquarters. He traveled the world and spent time on other projects like his space exploration company, Blue Origin.

Amazon employees told the newspaper he gave priority to Amazon projects that posed risks the business or where he felt he was qualified to step in.

Bezos told Forbes in 2018 he was only focusing on the long term of the company and rarely got pulled into day-to-day operations.

Now, Amazon officials say the CEO is even taking calls on weekends.

Bezos has been “incredibly focused on this and is participating in, and driving, our leadership meetings,” Jay Carney, the company’s senior vice president for global corporate affairs, told The New York Times in a March 31 interview.

The newspaper reports Bezos has been involved in decisions such as delaying customer shipments of low demand items and to delay Prime Day, Amazon’s summer sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

