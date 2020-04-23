https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-spent-nearly-10000-on-pelosis-favorite-12-a-pint-gourmet-ice-cream-as-donor-gifts

Oh, Joe.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spent $9,942.60 on gourmet ice cream as gifts to donors from mid-May 2019 to the end of January 2020, according to Federal Election Commission data.

It’s the same super expensive ice cream that House Speaker keeps in her $24,000 sub-zero freezer in her Napa Valley mansion — which won her jibes after she showed off her stash off during a late-night TV show.

Oops.

Pelosi appeared last week on an episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, who asked her to “share something from her home.” Pelosi walked over to two massive built-in refrigerators and slid open a freezer drawer.

She later took to Twitter to post the clip, writing: “We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer.”

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Biden loved the post. “You have great taste,” the former vice president wrote on Twitter.

But Pelosi’s (and Biden’s) professed love for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — which costs up to $14 a pint — came as thousands of people across the country stood in line for hours at food banks just to survive — and as 22 million Americans had lost their jobs in the last month.

It wasn’t the first time Biden touted the brand of expensive ice cream. When Biden first joined Instagram, the ice cream company was one of the first accounts he followed, New York magazine reported.

A whole lotta’ people didn’t like Pelosi’s post, and said it shows how out of touch she is.

One Twitterer wrote that Pelosi’s “mail order gourmet ice cream is $14 a pint for those of you asking,” and included a link to Jeni’s, the ice cream Pelosi had tons of in her freezer.

#NancyPelosi‘s mail order gourmet ice cream is $14 a pint for those of you asking. https://t.co/jZyMj7BwmL — Milo™ (@chasbottom) April 15, 2020

Actor James Woods jumped in, too.

“Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. ‘Let them eat cake.’”

Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. “Let them eat cake.” https://t.co/6ogIDP4QzT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Journalist Glenn Greenwald called Pelosi’s clip “tone deaf” and also noted the “two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year.”

“It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal,” he tweeted.

Her two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year. It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal: https://t.co/IxH0tkyWLs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2020

“Nancy Pelosi throws parties in chinatown instead of encouraging social distancing, then she goes home and downs pint after pint of ice cream from her $24,000 fridge,” wrote another Twitterer.

Nancy Pelosi throws parties in chinatown instead of encouraging social distancing, then she goes home and downs pint after pint of ice cream from her $24,000 fridge — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2020

“People are losing everything while you joke about your wealth.@SpeakerPelosi really is a reprehensible person,” wrote another.

People are losing everything while you joke about your wealth.@SpeakerPelosi really is a reprehensible person. https://t.co/1NleaHY51N — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 15, 2020

“While Nancy Pelosi sits in her ivory tower in San Francisco, eating $13 dollar a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 fridge, she is cheering on Democrats for blocking coronavirus relief aid that has so far been distributed to 1.3 million small businesses that is about to run out,” wrote GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest.

While Nancy Pelosi sits in her ivory tower in San Francisco, eating $13 dollar a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 fridge, she is cheering on Democrats for blocking coronavirus relief aid that has so far been distributed to 1.3 million small businesses that is about to run out. https://t.co/fvGoWSXXC9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 15, 2020

“Everyone is laughing at this psychopath eating ice cream while on vacation as tens of thousands of people are dying, but has anyone *also* pointed out that she’s sitting in front of something like $30,000 worth of Sub Zero appliances in just this one narrow shot?” wrote another.

Everyone is laughing at this psychopath eating ice cream while on vacation as tens of thousands of people are dying, but has anyone *also* pointed out that she’s sitting in front of something like $30,000 worth of Sub Zero appliances in just this one narrow shot? https://t.co/1iG71QsnqJ — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) April 15, 2020

“Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the US. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food?” wrote journalist Jeremy Scahill.

Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the US. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food? https://t.co/mn4bvUuEiO — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) April 15, 2020

“Pelosi pausing late night interviews about ice cream in her freezer to congratulate Democrats for blocking small business paychecks the night before funding runs out. This might be her ‘let them eat ice cream’ moment,” wrote Matt Whitlock, senior adviser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Pelosi pausing late night interviews about ice cream in her freezer to congratulate Democrats for blocking small business paychecks the night before funding runs out. This might be her “let them eat ice cream” moment. pic.twitter.com/5jXKCsG0kT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

