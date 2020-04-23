https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-claims-trump-will-try-postpone-presidential-election/

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said during a “virtual” fundraiser Thursday evening that he believes his Republican opponent President Donald Trump will try to postpone the November presidential election, according to a pool report.

File screen image.

CBS News reporter Bo Erickson’s pool report reads:

“Biden said later he also thinks Mr. Trump will try to push back the election because “that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election, somehow come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said, “Imagine threatening not to fund the Post Office.Now what in God’s name is that all about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”