During a fundraiser on Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the world is a “wake up call” to take action on climate change.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, reported Biden’s remarks: “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture. And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice.”

Biden at fundraiser tonight, continuing a theme: “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture. And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice.“ — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 22, 2020

Biden has drifted further and further left as he attempts to appeal to the far-left segment of the Democratic Party, voters that typically support candidates like socialist Bernie Sanders.

During a town hall event on Wednesday with climate alarmist Al Gore, who endorsed Biden for president during the event, Biden made similar remarks, parroting language and talking points that are often championed by far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

One particularly confusing moment came when Biden asked Gore: “Is it too late to aggress the climate change in a meaningful way? By that I mean, can we still make the kind of impact in time to save the environment and to make sure that our kids and our grandkids and our great grandkids are going to see blue skies, breathe clean air, and in fact be in a situation that is fundamentally different than the direction it’s going now?”

The Daily Wire reported on some of Biden’s policy views in a profile piece last fall:

On The Issues: Although Biden now presents himself as a moderate, centrist figure, the totality of his political career, overall, suggests that he is a firm leftist. Biden has dabbled at times in moderation, including previous support for tough-on-crime legislation and his longstanding stance that he is “personally pro-life” despite his support of legalized abortion. However, he has long been a progressive on legal issues, economic issues, and foreign policy issues, and even preempted President Obama’s “evolution” when, in 2012, he confirmed that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage. Constitution: As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987–1995, Biden oversaw two of the most contentious U.S. Supreme Court nominations in recent memory: Those of Reagan nominee Robert Bork and Bush nominee Clarence Thomas. Along with Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), Biden helped orchestrate and lead the personally nasty, full-frontal assault that ultimately resulted in the Bork nomination’s failure. Biden’s legislative posture has indicated an expansive view of congressional regulatory power: He helped lead the passing of the Violence Against Women Act, which was partially invalidated on constitutional grounds by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000. Economy: Biden is best described as a Keynesian who believes in the purported economic benefits of large-scale government investments and deficit spending. Along with then-President Obama, Biden shepherded through a massive fiscal stimulus package in the duo’s first year in office, oversaw the passing of the regulation-heavy Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, dramatically expanded the national debt, and hiked income taxes on the wealthy. Biden has long been supportive of a greater federal role in infrastructure spending. On the issue of trade, Biden voted for NAFTA in 1993. Biden has opposed the privatization of Social Security.

