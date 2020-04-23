https://www.theblaze.com/news/brad-paisleys-grocery-store-coronavirus-pandemic

Country music star Brad Paisley

says his grocery store — which provides free groceries to those people in need — is doing at least three times the amount of business during the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to business as usual.

What are the details?

Paisley, who appeared Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing,” told host Dana Perino that “all hell broke loose” in mid-March following the explosion of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Paisley opened “The Store” in 2019 with his wife in a move to offer help to residents of the Nashville, Tennessee, area who are experiencing financial hardships and need assistance in the form of groceries for their families.

The nonprofit store, which is a partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and Belmont University, has been serving families in need at an extraordinarily high pace since the outbreak.

“There’s never been a bigger boom time, and we are at three times [the traffic] what we’ve expected immediately and it’s growing every week,” he said of the store, which is located on the campus of Belmont University.

Paisley has taken his goodwill even further, and is now delivering food to the area’s elderly and shut-ins.

What else?

During the store’s 2019 groundbreaking ceremony, Paisley said that he hopes the store is able to take away “the sting of embarrassment for a parent who maybe feels that way because they can’t feed their kid.”

“The kids should not know what their parent is going through,” the award-winning musician said at the time. “That’s not stress a child needs.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Paisley’s wife, added, “We really want to get people before [hunger] is a major crisis. We want to help people in this gap where they are trying to get back on their feet.”

