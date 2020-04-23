https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-us-jobless-claims-4-42-million-americans-join-unemployment-ranks-last-week-thank-dr-fauci/

The weekly US unemployment numbers grew by 4.42 million jobs this week.

This means a total of 26 million Americans are now unemployed due to government enforced regulations.

This is the fastest employment decline in US history.

The complete destruction of the US economy continues.

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fall to 4.42 Million – https://t.co/9BvBv3Q7k5 — TakeAmericaBack (@ImpeachResist1) April 23, 2020

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

Via FOX and Friends:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]