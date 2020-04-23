https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-us-jobless-claims-4-42-million-americans-join-unemployment-ranks-last-week-thank-dr-fauci/
The weekly US unemployment numbers grew by 4.42 million jobs this week.
This means a total of 26 million Americans are now unemployed due to government enforced regulations.
This is the fastest employment decline in US history.
The complete destruction of the US economy continues.
