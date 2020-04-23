https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/busted-media-caught-camera-staging-fake-photos-medical-worker-counter-protest-video/

Many of you have by now seen various photos of medical workers boldly standing in front of lock down protesters like they are in Tiananmen Square or something — but what the media hasn’t shown you is that the photos are being faked.

This photo will be in future U.S. history textbooks. Karen the “Land Free” paint chip snacker yells “go to China” to a nurse who, in a few weeks’ time, will likely be helping to intubate her dumb ass. All while recreating the iconic Tiananmen Square photo…from China.#COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/D0V9lLgn1x — Brian of Nazareth 🌊 (@Brian_of_Judea) April 20, 2020

In an instance of photo staging by the media caught on Facebook Live, a car with lock down protesters comes to a stop at a traffic light. As soon as they did, a medical worker hopped in front of their car with photographers, had a few photos snapped, then crossed the street like nothing happened.

Some protest, right?!

Media blatantly staging a fake counter protest by medical worker. pic.twitter.com/sVwv05cB1Q — The Elefant CEO (@CeoElefant) April 23, 2020

The woman filming the staged photo-op quickly called the photographers out and urged them not to publish the faked photos.

“You’re a fraud!” she screamed as they walked off, never having actually protested.

Nurses counter-protesting the social distancing protest in Denver is precisely the kind of gangsta sh*t that I am here for. (📷 by Alyson McClaran) pic.twitter.com/Vi9baWi1X6 — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) April 20, 2020

There are countless versions of this type of photo online, which means that photographers capturing these images are probably making a pretty penny — but are they all just fake news? It sure looks like that might be the case.

