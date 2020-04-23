https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/busted-media-caught-camera-staging-fake-photos-medical-worker-counter-protest-video/

Many of you have by now seen various photos of medical workers boldly standing in front of lock down protesters like they are in Tiananmen Square or something — but what the media hasn’t shown you is that the photos are being faked.

In an instance of photo staging by the media caught on Facebook Live, a car with lock down protesters comes to a stop at a traffic light. As soon as they did, a medical worker hopped in front of their car with photographers, had a few photos snapped, then crossed the street like nothing happened.

TRENDING: Ammon Bundy Goes to Residence of Police Officer Who Arrested Idaho Mother in Front of Her Children at a Park (VIDEO)

Some protest, right?!

The woman filming the staged photo-op quickly called the photographers out and urged them not to publish the faked photos.

“You’re a fraud!” she screamed as they walked off, never having actually protested.

There are countless versions of this type of photo online, which means that photographers capturing these images are probably making a pretty penny — but are they all just fake news? It sure looks like that might be the case.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...