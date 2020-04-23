https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/494442-california-sees-deadliest-day-since-beginning-of-coronavirus-outbreak

California reported 115 deaths due to coronavirus Wednesday, marking the deadliest 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic in the state.

“Yesterday was the deadliest day for this virus in this state. One hundred and fifteen human beings lost their lives, families torn apart,” California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomWashington state to implement ‘rapid-response’ contact tracing workforce in May Judge rejects attempt by three California churches to hold services despite stay-at-home order Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California MORE (D) said Thursday. “It’s also a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet.”

NEW: CA has 37,369 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19. 3,343 of those cases are in our hospitals. 1,204 of those are in the ICU. We have tragically lost 1,469 lives in CA, including 115 yesterday–our deadliest 24 hours yet. We MUST take this seriously.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 23, 2020

The new death toll marks an 8.5 percent increase in deaths from the day before and coincides with a 5.6 percent increase in new cases. Despite this growth, Newsom said that hospitalizations in the state have gone down. As of Thursday, the state has 37,369 confirmed cases and 1,469 reported deaths.

The state’s numbers are lower per capita than other U.S. states, which appears to reflect the fact that California was one of the earliest states to impose a stay-at-home order.

Newsom said that the state is seeing “some stabilization [but] with deaths and still positives going up, again, I caution people that we’re not out of the woods.”

On Wednesday the governor released a plan to reopen the state, but has said that the timeline for lifting restrictions depends on how the state’s figures range in the next couple weeks.

