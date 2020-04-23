https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/chinese-journalist-disappeared-weeks-reporting-coronavirus-cover-resurfaces-video-praising-cops/

(THE BLAZE) A Chinese citizen journalist who went missing for nearly two months after exposing the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan has resurfaced in a video praising police for its “civil” and “legal” treatment of him.

Li Zehua, 25, was one of several citizen journalists who went missing in Wuhan after refusing to stay silent about the virus. He was previously last seen on Feb. 26 when he documented his own arrest. After being cut off on the road by a white SUV, Li uploaded a video of him calling a friend to explain the situation and then later started a livestream that ended when two agents entered his apartment.

