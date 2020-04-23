https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cornell-university-ivy-league-act-socres-sat-scores/2020/04/23/id/964319

Cornell University applicants won’t have to worry about taking the ACT or SAT in order to get into the Ivy League School for the 2021 academic year.

The university is the first Ivy League school to drop the admission testing requirement, NBC News reports.

In a letter posted on its website, the university said students who want to enroll for the 2021 school year can submit applications without SAT or ACT results. The exemption will be in effect for both early decision and regular decision applicants.

The decision to cancel the testing requirement was made after College Board canceled administering the college entrance exams amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cornell said the decision is not permanent and expects students who were able to take the standardized tests for this upcoming 2020 year to submit results.

The school will focus on other academic benchmarks in lieu of test results. Cornell said it will work with applicants on a case-by-case basis.

