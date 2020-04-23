http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EIBwE0Tzqio/

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that there has to be a “hard look” at “the experts, the organizations, the international watchdogs” who should have been watching for the coronavirus outbreak “because obviously, we missed it.” Cuomo also stated that banning travel from China was sensible, but came after it was too late.

Cuomo said, “Well, look, global pandemic, the words had been used for many years, doctor, but we’ve never actually lived through it. So, I don’t think that this country was ready for it. I don’t even think our experts were ready for it. You know, in retrospect, it seems so simple, right? China has a virus last November, last December. The virus can get on a plane, can go to Europe, can come to New York, can be anywhere in 24 hours. What made anyone think it was going to stay in China last November and last December? And then, we’re taking actions in March. What happened to January and February? You know, when you look back at it, it seems to be so plain and so obvious. The president has talked — spoken about the World Health Organization and what they should have done, but I think we have to take a hard look. Where were the experts, the organizations, the international watchdogs who should be watching for something like this? Because obviously, we missed it. March — we’re taking actions in March. I have the first case in March, but the data is now saying it may have been here in January. It may have been here in February.”

He added, “Well, in retrospect, close the door on China, yeah that makes sense. But it had already left China.”

