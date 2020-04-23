https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stockman-reagan-OMB/2020/04/23/id/964407

Former Reagan administration Office of Management and Budget director David Stockman on Thursday blasted the “lockdown nation” triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, alleging public officials have conducted “fraud on a massive scale.”

In a fiery interview on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Stockman, who also served as a GOP congressman from Michigan, decried the economic fallout from policies aimed to stem the virus spread.

“I have a news flash for [New York Demoratic] Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo and most of Washington,” he said. “We are heading for a disaster fiscally at speeds that are breathtaking.”

According to Stockman, “revenue is collapsing … because of the disaster lockdown.”

“Lockdown nation is the greatest disaster of all times… put the entire economy under house arrest by creating almost hysteria… about the coronavirus,” he charged.

Stockman claimed more than 90% of the country “is not in harm’s way.”

“It is not an across-the-board Grim Reaper,” he asserted.

And he said he’s appalled at how public officials have responded to the crisis.

“It’s flat-out fraud on a massive scale,” he declared.

