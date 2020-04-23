https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/democrats-punish-black-michigan-lawmaker-said-trump-helped-beat-coronavirus-urging-hydroxychloroquine-consideration/

Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) is set to be punished by her local Democratic Party committee for meeting with President Trump and crediting him with helping to save her life from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus by his urging of consideration of hydroxychloroquine treatment.

Whitsett went to the White House earlier this month where she met with Trump, Vice President Pence and other COVID-19 survivors.

The Detroit News reported on the Democrats’ plan to punish Whitsett (excerpt):

Detroit Democrats plan to vote Saturday to censure and bar any future endorsements of a Democratic lawmaker who credited President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19. State Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, broke protocol by meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of COVID-19 survivors, during which she credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life…. …The meeting and other comments Whitsett made prior to and during the coronavirus pandemic have landed her in hot water with the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization. The group, as first reported by Gongwer News Service, plans to vote Saturday on a resolution to censure Whitsett, a first-term lawmaker representing the 9th Michigan House District. The admonition means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles. “At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.” “They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.” Whitsett said she plans to continue working for the district, adding that she has been delivering food and cleaning products to those in need throughout the pandemic…

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: In 2017 Dr. Shi from Wuhan Institute of Virology Claimed She Kept a Large Reservoir of Bat Viruses and Related Vaccines

End excerpt. Please read the complete Detroit News report at this link.

Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett spoke to the President and Vice President about her experience recovering from Coronavirus. “Thank you for everything that you have done.” pic.twitter.com/iUAA5IV0ll — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

Excerpt from the White House transcript of remarks by Whitsett at the April 14 meeting with Trump and Pence:

THE PRESIDENT…So, if we could, we’ll go around the room. And if we could start with you, Representative. And congratulations. It’s an incredible story. Thank you. STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHITSETT: Thank you, Mr. President, and thank you, Mr. Vice President. It’s such an honor to be here, and it’s such an honor to be here amongst all of you survivors. I just can’t say how wonderful it is to see your face. And thank you for everything that you have done. THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHITSETT: I did not know that saying “thank you” had a political line. I didn’t know that. THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHITSETT: I thought just saying “thank you” meant “thank you.” And I do. I sincerely appreciate that, because had you not brought this to the forefront of — the HQ — of being able to put this out here, I wouldn’t be here today to even have this conversation with you and to be able to talk about the needs of Detroit and talk about the people who really need this. And they need help. THE PRESIDENT: Right. STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHITSETT: And you’re here to address that. And I sincerely appreciate that from the both of you, from the bottom of my heart, and from the people of my city…

At the end of the meeting, Trump offered Whitsett help from the White House physician in getting treatment for her Lyme disease.

Amazing! President @realDonaldTrump offers Detroit Rep. Karen Whitsett to see the White House doctor to treat her Lyme disease What an incredible gesture! pic.twitter.com/9KTUPOZHbd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

