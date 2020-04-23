http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Em9NMM5EaCc/

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he could not predict the future of the election but acknowledged that the campaign had already changed dramatically.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen,” Trump said. “We have a sleepy guy in the basement of a house that the press is giving a free pass to, who doesn’t want to do debates because of Covid.”

Trump questioned whether Biden would actually be the nominee of the Democrat party.

“They’re keeping him sheltered because of coronavirus and he’s not moving around too much,” Trump said, adding, “Whether or not he’s going to be the nominee, I don’t have any idea.”

Trump recalled that he was previously running on the record of the greatest economy and that the coronavirus had changed everything.

The media, he said, had only made the problem worse by failing to report his successes at controlling the virus.

“The media’s not an honest media in my opinion,” he said. “If we had an honest press, this would be a lot better.”

