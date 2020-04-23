https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/elizabeth-warrens-86-year-old-brother-dies-coronavirus/

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Thursday that her 86-year-old brother died from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

According to the Boston Globe, Warren’s brother, Donald Reed herring, had undergone treatment for cancer years ago and was hospitalized with pneumonia in February.

Herring was then transferred to a recovery center and became infected with the Coronavirus 3 weeks ago.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” Warren said.

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

And no funeral because of the ‘social distancing’ order.

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

