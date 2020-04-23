https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/elizabeth-warrens-86-year-old-brother-dies-coronavirus/

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Thursday that her 86-year-old brother died from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

According to the Boston Globe, Warren’s brother, Donald Reed herring, had undergone treatment for cancer years ago and was hospitalized with pneumonia in February.

Herring was then transferred to a recovery center and became infected with the Coronavirus 3 weeks ago.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” Warren said.

And no funeral because of the ‘social distancing’ order.

