The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has died from the CCP virus, the lawmaker said on Thursday.

Donald Reed Herring, an Oklahoma resident, was 86.

Warren said in a social media statement that the cause of death was the coronavirus, which The Epoch Times refers to as the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren wrote.

Warren said her brother was a military veteran who joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent years fighting in Vietnam. She described him as charming, funny, and a natural leader.

Reed was one of Warren’s three brothers. They declined to speak publicly about Warren’s presidential campaign, which was aborted in early March, but appeared in some videos with her during the run.

Herring was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia in February and later shifted to a rehabilitation center. Herring tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, in early April, the family told the Boston Globe. Herring didn’t show symptoms of the virus for 11 days and was moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital on April 15.

He died on April 21.

