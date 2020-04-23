https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494301-elizabeth-warrens-oldest-brother-dies-of-covid-19-in-oklahoma

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenWarren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Stacey Abrams says she ‘shares concern’ about Biden ‘not picking woman of color’ as running mate Democrats want Biden to go early with VP pick MORE’s (D-Mass.) eldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, the senator confirmed. Herring was 86.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” Warren said in a tweet on Thursday morning. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam.”

“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she added.

Warren told The Boston Globe, which was first to report the news on Thursday morning, that she is “grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time.”

“And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” she continued. “I will miss my brother.”

