The coronavirus pandemic has led to a devastating shutdown of our economy, our businesses, and our way of life. It’s everything socialists all over the world have dreamed of — an opportunity born out of crisis. But who drafted the agenda for our response to the pandemic?

On this week’s Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck revealed how a group of global elites prepared for a future coronavirus pandemic just months before China reported its first case. And the actions our governments, media, and world organizations are taking right now were planned out in a “high-level pandemic exercise” on Oct. 18, called Event 201.

Last fall, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security partnered with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to host a “pandemic tabletop exercise” that was stunningly accurate in predicting the current coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: It is not being suggested that the Event 201 hosts caused the coronavirus pandemic, only that they had already planned out their agenda-pushing response to such an inevitably.

The next step in the plan was to merge Big Tech companies with the government, exactly as we see happening now with Facebook, YouTube, and Google.

Glenn also spoke with Rosa Koire, author of “Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21,” to discuss how we’ve actually been fighting a global agenda for decades and the frightening endgame global socialists have for America.

