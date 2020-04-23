https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/federal-judge-dismisses-lawsuit-brought-hate-hoaxer-jussie-smollett-alleging-malicious-prosecution/

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall dismissed a lawsuit brought by hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett accusing the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution.

Smollett filed a lawsuit in November after the city of Chicago sued him to recover $130,136 in police overtime costs to investigate his hate hoax crime.

In late January of 2019, “washed up” Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett faked a hate crime in an alleged beating by two white Trump supporters in freezing temperatures in Chicago at 2 AM in the morning.

It turned out that Smollett paid two Nigerian brothers to carry out the hate hoax so the city of Chicago sent him a bill last year demanding payment for their investigation.

Smollett accused the city and police of causing “substantial economic damages as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress,” and was seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The federal judge said in the ruling that Jussie Smollett “cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated.”

The Chicago Police Department’s motive was to bring Smollett to justice “for a crime it had probable cause to think he committed,” according to the judge’s Wednesday ruling filed with the district court in the Northern District of Illinois. – Reuters reported.

