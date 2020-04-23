https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/former-cia-operative-china-uses-dems-useful-idiots-spread-propaganda/

(FOX NEWS) Former CIA operative Bryan Dean Wright reacted Thursday to a new report that China helped to spread misinformation about coronavirus, calling out Democrats – including former Vice President Joe Biden – for placing too much trust in Beijing’s narratives.

During the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, Chinese agents reportedly sent text messages to Americans warning the government would soon impose a nationwide lockdown with little notice to prepare, The New York Times reported, citing six U.S. intelligence officials from six separate agencies.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Wright – a Democrat who supports President Trump – said the president should initially give President Xi Jinping the chance to “do the right thing” — acknowledge a degree of culpability, and offer up a solution to all who have been devastated by the virus.

