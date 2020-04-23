https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/dana-perino-president-trump

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” Fox News anchor Dana Perino joined BlazeTV host Dave Rubin to talk about the media, President Donald Trump, and what it was like to be press secretary for George W. Bush.

Asked by Dave if she would want to be President Trump’s press secretary, Dana answered, “I think if I were Trump’s press secretary, the one thing I would not want to be is blindsided and surprised. And that’s why I would never be Trump’s press secretary.”

Dana also revealed what position she would want in a hypothetical Ben Shapiro administration, and offered her insights on the changing perception of right-wing politics, noting in particular that politicians like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) are showing people a different side of conservatives.

