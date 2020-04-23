https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/former-world-bank-official-wants-everyone-u-s-tested/

The former chief economist for the World Bank wants to test everyone in the United States for the coronavirus every two weeks and isolate those who test positive.

Paul Romer’s plan was released Thursday with the aim of reopening the economy.

“Until a vaccine is developed and deployed, the simplest and safest path to this outcome is a national testing strategy that marshals our existing resources to test everyone in the U.S. once every two weeks and isolates all those who test positive,” the plan states.

The Washington Examiner reported the estimated cost of the testing would be $100 billion a year.

The Examiner said the plan “proposes establishing a testing network at national and university laboratories to test every person in the U.S. every two weeks. There are over 328 million people living in the U.S., according to the latest data available from the Census Bureau. To meet the two-week objective, the plan would require 25 million tests per day. Currently, the U.S. is testing 150,000 people a day.”

But Romer said it would be economical, given that the U.S. is suffering some $500 billion lost each month in output and capacity.

“Mass testing is, without a doubt, the best option right now with the resources we have and the challenges we are facing,” Romer claimed.

The plan is for testing to begin with health-care and frontline workers and then expanded to include other people who want to urgently return to work.

Those who test positive for the virus would be isolated, the report said.

The testing would be done “until a vaccine is created and circulated throughout the world,” according to the plan.

