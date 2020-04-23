https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/04/23/georgia-democrat-lawmaker-resigns-endorsing-trump/

On April 14 Rep. Vernon Jones shook the Democrat Party of Georgia with a bold announcement – he is endorsing the re-election of President Trump. He points to Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for HBCUs, and his criminal justice initiative as reasons to do so.

To make the announcement even more interesting is the fact that Jones is African-American. He is the first elected Democratic official in Georgia to endorse Trump’s re-election. It’s probably not out of line to assume that he will be the only Democrat to do so, especially given that Stacey Abrams is still experiencing her 15 minutes of media attention. Jones isn’t a rookie politician, he is the former chief executive of DeKalb County, Georgia’s biggest Democratic stronghold from 2001 – 2009. Before that, he was in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001. He has held his current seat since 2017.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” said Jones, who added that he had no immediate plans to switch parties. “There are a lot of African Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones said. “When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact.”

Georgia Republicans were thrilled with his decision. President Trump won 16% of the vote in DeKalb County in 2016. Jones has won the top office in one of Georgia’s most populous and left-leaning counties, therefore he may carry enough influence to sway black voters in November. His party tried to disown him right away.

The African-American state lawmaker was immediately called “an embarrassment who doesn’t reflect Georgia values” by another Georgia lawmaker, State Sen. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the state party. “Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need,” she said.

In a conference call with the AJC, the Georgia House’s three top Democratic leaders backed Rhonda Taylor, a community activist who is challenging Jones in the June primary. House Minority Leader Bob Trammell said he is sending her a check immediately. “We’re not sure what was on Vernon’s mind. It’s antithetical to what we believe in,” said state Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, the chairman of the party’s House caucus. “We can’t support an ideology that’s diametrically opposed to who we are and what we value.”

Jones has been a controversial figure. During his time as chief executive in DeKalb County, his temperament was called into question and he faced an accusation of rape, though no charges were filed.

His administration shepherded rapid development and more than $350 million worth of funding for parks and infrastructure. But he drew intense scrutiny for angry outbursts and an accusation of rape that he said was a consensual act between three partners. No charges were filed. A special grand jury in 2013 recommended an investigation into allegations against Jones of bid-rigging and theft when he was CEO, but the then-district attorney said he lacked evidence to show any crimes had occurred. While in political exile, Jones mounted unsuccessful runs for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and DeKalb sheriff before his victory in a DeKalb-based House seat returned him to the state Capitol four years ago.

By Wednesday, Jones made the decision to resign from his elected office. This move triggers a special election. He sites harassment from fellow Democrats. He is still not switching parties, though. “There’s nothing the left despises more than a free-thinking black man,” he said. He’s “leaving the plantation.”

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” state Rep. Vernon Jones, who is black, said. “Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation . . . I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020. However, I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people,” he said.

Jones flipped the racist malarkey back on Georgia Democrats by saying, “I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail.” I assume he is addressing Biden’s role in President Clinton’s crime bill that became law in 1994, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. That legislation is often criticized by black politicians as laying the groundwork for mass incarceration that has devastated black communities in America. Biden has been shamed into apologizing for his role in that legislation by other Democrat candidates, most notably Kamala Harris during the Democrat primary contest this election cycle.

I wasn’t elected to represent the interests of the Democratic Party. I was elected to represent the interests of my community. And day after day, @realDonaldTrump has delivered for my community and that’s why I’m supporting him. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 15, 2020

Anti-Trumpers who spout off about putting country over party as they resist Trump’s presidency fail to see the irony in their logic. Their mantra only goes one way, against President Trump. Further complicating that logic is the success that Trump’s policies have had with all segments of society. We’ve all heard the talking points – the highest employment rates in all communities ever, including African-Americans, the Hispanic community, and Asians. Young people and the lowest-paid workers reaped the benefits of the Trump economy with job opportunities and work if they wanted it. It was all true pre-pandemic. With such a strong economic foundation before the country entered a shutdown, it is reasonable to think that the economy will successfully rebound once businesses begin to open back up. It will take time – no one expects miracles overnight – but it is a reasonable assumption.

I represent one of the bluest districts in the state of Georgia. My decision to support @realDonaldTrump has nothing to do with political expedience. It’s simply about doing what’s right. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 15, 2020

Status quo politics like that being offered by Georgia Democrats are on the line in 2020, just as it was in 2016. While it is not clear yet if Trump will be successful in November since the country will still be in a tough spot due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fact that it is bumbling Joe Biden that will be running against him puts Trump in a pretty good position, at least as things stand now. We’ll see where Rep. Jones goes from here.

I refuse to be another one of Joe Biden’s “black friends”. What has he done for black people in this country? Author a crime bill that disproportionately put us behind bars that @realDonaldTrump had to undo? Yeah, I’ll pass. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 18, 2020

Earlier today, I made the decision to not seek re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives. I look forward, however, to continuing to serve my community in other ways and doing all I can to re-elect @realDonaldTrump. We will Make America Great Again 🇺🇸 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 22, 2020

