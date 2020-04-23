http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lvv8ZRryqbg/

Appearing Thursday on CNN, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) downplayed buzz of her possible selection as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, saying, “The job that I want is the one that I have.”

A transcript is as follows:

JIM SCIUTTO: On the question of politics, you say on the prospect of being the vice-presidential candidate under Joe Biden in the fall, that you’d be willing and honored to serve. I wonder, given the challenge that Michigan is still facing with the outbreak and economic damage from this, can Michigan spare its governor if you were chosen and out on the campaign trail instead of back in the office doing the job as governor? GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER: I’ll be very frank with you. The job that I want is the one that I have. I worked for two years to become the governor of the state of Michigan, and while it’s been challenging and there have been some tough days, there’s no place I’d rather be than right here in my home state, making decisions that are saving people’s lives. It’s the honor of my lifetime to be here.

