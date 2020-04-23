http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w9t_nbxBTCw/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the Del Rio Sector seized firearms, ammunition, and undeclared cash in five incidents spanning two days in Eagle Pass, Texas.

CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real Bridge on April 19 observed a 2013 Chevy Express van approaching the outbound lane to leave the United States. The officers observed the van was loaded with several passengers. An interview identified the driver as a U.S. citizen, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector officials.

The officers conducted a search of the driver and found $12,030 in undeclared cash stuffed in his right boot, officials reported. The officers seized the cash and arrested the driver. CBP officials turned the driver over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Later that day, officers observed a Dodge pickup truck approaching for inspection. During a search, the officers found 190 rounds of ammunition. The driver allegedly attempted to hide the ammunition inside a bag of dog food, officials stated. The officers seized the ammo. Officials did not disclose the caliber of the ammunition.

One day earlier, officers working the Camino Real Bridge observed a Ford F-150 pickup truck approaching in the outbound lane. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2,907 rounds of ammunition. Officials said the ammo was in eight different calibers — all hidden in an unassembled trampoline. The officers seized the ammo and levied a $500 penalty. Officials did not disclose the nationality of the driver.

Officers made two additional discoveries on that same day. First, officers found an Elite Bushnell 6-24×40 rifle scope hidden inside the luggage of a passenger headed to Mexico. After that, officers found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, a Hi Point JCP pistol, 19 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition, and two magazines for the pistols. All were hidden with a TV, officials stated. The officers seized all of the contraband and issued a $1,000 penalty for the pistols and ammunition being smuggled.

“Our frontline officers continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of blending inspection skills and experience with the use of technology to interdict multiple outbound seizures,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Our CBP officers’ expertise and fidelity to the border security mission is reflected in all five of their enforcement successes this weekend.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

