https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Harvard-Youth-Poll-presidential-election-young-voters/2020/04/23/id/964275

A new poll released Thursday indicates Joe Biden holds a 30-point lead over President Donald Trump when it comes to young voters who are likely to vote.

Harvard’s Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll results show a majority of voters under 30 don’t approve of Trump’s job performance and that could be a motivating factor in them hitting the polls.

Poll results show:

60% of voters under 30 who are likely to vote prefer Biden.

61% of young people say that the outcome of the 2020 general election will make a difference in their lives.

54% of voters under 30 say they will definitely vote this year.

66% of young voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

29% of young voters say their lives are worse under President Trump’s leadership.

“This election is going to be a referendum on Donald Trump,” John Della Volpe, polling director at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics said. “Whether you love him or whether you hate him, you can clearly see the difference that Donald Trump is bringing into our politics, into our country today. That, more than anything, is what we’re finding is motivating young people.”

The survey also found that Trump’s presidency has engaged young Americans to become politically active, especially young Democrats. Forty-three percent of young Democrats say they are more politically active as a result of President Trump, compared with 35% of Republicans under 30.

“Donald Trump is doing as much to expand the Democratic Party’s base among young people as any Democrat in America,” Della Volpe said.

The poll surveyed 2,546 Americans ages 18 to 29, between March 11 and March 23. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.78 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

