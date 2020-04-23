https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-have-left-the-plantation-dem-rep-who-endorsed-trump-steps-down-over-democrats-harassment-slams-party-for-bigotry-against-ind

State Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, a Democrat, said Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his post, triggering a special election. The shocking announcement comes about a week after the Democrat endorsed President Donald Trump, a Republican, for the 2020 election.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement on Wednesday. “I take pride in being an independent thinker. I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative.”

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” he continued. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Jones reiterated: “Earlier today, I made the decision to not seek re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives,” he wrote. “I look forward, however, to continuing to serve my community in other ways and doing all I can to re-elect [Donald Trump]. We will Make America Great Again.”

Last week, Jones announced his endorsement of Trump, praising the president for his handling of the economy and issues impacting black Americans.

“It’s very simple to me,” Jones detailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign.”

“This is not about switching parties. There are a lot of African-Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” he continued. “When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact.”

In a series of tweets posted over this past few days, Jones criticized the Democrat Party for putting illegals over American citizens and taking the black voting bloc for granted.

“The modern day Democratic Party has become more about defending the interests of illegals than it has the actual American people,” he posted April 21. “I take issue with that.”

In another tweet, the Democrat wrote, “I’ve seen more Democrats attack me for my decision to endorse [Donald Trump] than ask me why. They’ve used and abused folks in my community for far too long, taking our votes for granted. Black Americans are waking up. An uprising is near.”

“The Left hates me because they can’t control me,” another post read. “They can stay mad.”

“Straight white men aren’t the black community’s enemy. Decades of failed liberal policies that have fostered dependency are,” wrote Jones.

“While my party may have left me, freedom-loving, country over party Americans have embraced me. Thank you, all. Our work is only just beginning,” he said Wednesday.

