Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said 80% of Americans have “massive indifference” to President Donald Trump’s proclamations on the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “A sheriff from the county where the first known U.S. case was reported recently spoke out against your stay-at-home order, and he is not the only one refusing to enforce your order. How do you quash these internal rebellions and keep everybody on the same page when it comes to protecting your citizens from the virus?”

Inslee said, “Well, we are in good shape here. There has been a massive indifference to Donald Trump’s push to stop protecting people. There’s huge compliance with our order. We’ve got very few people not respect our orders. The handful of people not, we call them up and explain why this is important, and they go back to respecting the orders. So this has been very successful. We have not had to resort to criminal prosecutions to enforce the order.”

He added, “The reason is that people understand the common-sense measures we’re taking that this is about the life of your loved ones. And it’s really interesting too, the support of Americans, not just Washingtonians, I’ve seen by 80 percent margins, people understand the necessity of sticking with this plan in the immediate future because the life of their loved ones are at stake. So there has been massive indifference to Donald Trump.”

