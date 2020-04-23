https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/iran-vows-destroy-u-s-warships-threaten/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country would “destroy” American warships that threaten its presence in the Gulf.

Major General Hossein Salami told Iranian state television on Thursday that the fighting force would take out any U.S. warship it believes threatened the “security” of Iranian naval vessels, according to Reuters.

“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,” Major General Hossein Salami said. “Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.

