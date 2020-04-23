https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/israeli-corona-patient-86-recovers-become-reinfected/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) An 86-year-old Israel man was re-hospitalized in the city of Tiberias after coming down with a second case of coronavirus, Israel news site N12 reports on Thursday.

His case is serious and he has been anesthetized and intubated, according to the report.

The man, who suffers from serious background illnesses, was released from the same hospital six days ago after twice testing negative for the disease.

After suffering serious problems breathing, he was returned to the hospital from the elderly care center where he lived.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

