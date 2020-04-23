https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/john-durham-expands-investigative-team-ramps-spygate-probe/

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham expanded his investigative team as he ramped up his Spygate probe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A couple weeks ago award-winning investigative reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity that he knows of a few witnesses who have appeared before a DC grand jury.

John Solomon told Hannity he believes that Durham’s charges will start with Kevin Clinesmith, the lawyer who fraudulently changed a document to deceive the FISA court.

However, Durham has added to his investigative team and is reportedly focusing on the Intel Community’s assessment that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election.

The DOJ IG report released in December confirmed former CIA Director John Brennan did indeed rely on the phony dossier for the ICA report on so-called Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Brennan committed perjury when he claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

CNN reported Wednesday that Durham and his team have reviewing highly classified documents inside of a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] and in recent weeks added FBI agents to his team of investigators.

In recent weeks Durham has added to his team of investigators who operate in Connecticut and Washington, DC, including FBI agents and the chief of the violent crimes and narcotics section in the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, Anthony Scarpelli, people familiar with the probe said. Durham’s focus appears to have turned toward decisions made by top officials overseeing the intelligence analysis of Russian election interference efforts in 2016, and particularly the leadership of then-CIA director John Brennan and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to more than a half dozen people familiar with the investigation. Durham’s investigators have asked witnesses about examining the information that backs the US intelligence community’s assessment that the Russian interference effort was aimed in part to get Donald Trump elected, a person familiar with the matter said.

US Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham a couple weeks ago there was ‘no basis’ for the FBI’s ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump.

Barr said what happened to Trump was one of the greatest travesties in American history.

Even more alarming was the pattern of events after the campaign to sabotage Trump’s presidency.

“I think what happened to him [Trump] was one of the greatest travesties in American history, and without any basis they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage the presidency,” said Barr.

The Durham investigation is supposed to wind down some time between June and September, according to reports.

