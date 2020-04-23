https://www.theblaze.com/news/coronavirus-airplane-seating-update

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, airlines are attempting to navigate in this new coronavirus world. Some airlines, including Delta, Alaska, and Spirit have temporarily banned passengers from sitting in the dreaded middle seat. Finally!

But airlines aren’t going to want to lose out on the revenue from planes having all of the middle seats empty. Air carriers may have to redesign airplane seating to reduce the risk of COVID-19, while still filling all of the seats.

Italian manufacturer Aviointeriors created two different airplane seating concepts that take social distancing into consideration. The first configuration is called “Glassafe,” which features small windshields near the top of the seats as a sort of face shield.

“‘Glassafe’ is made of transparent material to make the entire cabin harmonious and aesthetically light, but perfectly fulfilling the objective of creating an isolated volume around the passenger in order to avoid or minimize contacts and interactions via air between passenger and passenger,” Aviointeriors said in a statement.

Be honest, you’ve always secretly wanted a windshield protecting you from your fellow passenger who is loudly chewing a tuna salad sandwich with a side of onion rings.

The second seating model is named “Janus,” named after the two-faced Roman god of beginnings, gates, transitions, time, duality, doorways, passages, and endings. In this configuration, the middle seat would face the opposite direction as the window and aisle seats. There would also be a transparent shield surrounding all of the seats, almost as if you’re in an NHL penalty box.

“Each passenger has their own space isolated from others, even from people who walk through the aisle,” Aviointeriors said.

Having someone face the other person is fine up until the moment they sneeze and launch 40,000 droplets at 200 mph in your direction. Not to mention that you’ll awkwardly lock eyes with the person facing you on your six-hour flight from LAX to JFK.

The company has already patented both of the seat renderings and is ready to go into production.

