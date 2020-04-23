https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/maxine-waters-says-sister-dying-coronavirus-dedicates-relief-package-vote-video/

Rep. Maxine Waters announced on Thursday that her sister is “dying in a hospital” in St. Louis from the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the House floor as Waters said she would vote “yes” on the $484 billion economic relief package and dedicate it to her ailing sister.

“I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.”

Rep. Maxine Waters: “I am going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now infected by the Coronavirus.” pic.twitter.com/sX58UK1A3L — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020

The latest relief package has already passed the Senate and is currently being debated in the House.

Water said that the next package “must provide more funding for people hurting by the exploding economic fallout of the pandemic.”

“Congress must now immediately turn to the next package of legislation to provide relief during the pandemic,” she said. “We need to do much more to help renters, homeowners, people experiencing homelessness and mom and pop landlords.”

Earlier in the day, Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that her oldest brother had died from the virus.

