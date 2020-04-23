https://www.theblaze.com/news/meghan-mccain-blasts-hasselbeck-prayer-comment

Meghan McCain said that she would refuse to co-host “The View” with Elisabeth Hasselbeck because of her comments telling people to pray against the coronavirus pandemic.

McCain made the comments on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that,” McCain said to Cohen.

“I took this virus seriously from the very beginning, and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that,” she added.



Meghan McCain Doesn’t Want to Co-Host with Elisabeth Hasselbeck | WWHL



youtu.be



Hasselbeck had returned to the show in early March and commented that people needed to pray against the coronavirus in addition to taking personal precautions.

“I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, what is taking precaution, and what is panic,” said Hasselbeck on the previous show. “Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows. We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks.”

McCain can be seen in the video grimacing at Hasselbeck’s comment.

Later McCain accused her of putting out misinformation about coronavirus.

“I don’t need to co-host with her again, and it’s unfortunate, because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time,” McCain said. “Anybody who is screwing around with this virus and putting out sort of misinformation, I don’t really have a lot of time for right now.”

There are nearly 900,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 50,000 deaths.

Here’s the video of Hasselbeck’s comments:



Calming Coronavirus Fears Amid Outbreak | The View



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

