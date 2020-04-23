https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/494344-meghan-mccain-rips-elisabeth-hasselbecks-dangerous-coronavirus

Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain lauds Trump ad roasting Pelosi over ice cream-themed interview: ‘A kill shot’ Meghan McCain: Fauci ‘seems to be the only person holding this country together’ Michigan governor responds to Meghan McCain: Buying child car seats not banned MORE of “The View” on Wednesday condemned past comments from the show’s former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck about society needing to “pray” the coronavirus away, adding that she doesn’t “need to co-host with her again.”

McCain appeared virtually on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and was asked about the remarks from Hasselbeck, which came during her return appearance on the ABC talk show last month. McCain called the rhetoric “dangerous.”

“Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that,” McCain said with a grimace. “I took this virus seriously from the very beginning, and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that.”

McCain serves as a conservative voice on the show, a role occupied by Hasselbeck for 10 years before her exit in 2013.

“I don’t need to co-host with her again, and it’s unfortunate, because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time,” McCain continued Wednesday. “Anybody who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don’t really have a lot of time for right now.”

Hasselbeck returned to “The View” on March 11, when there were around 1,000 coronavirus cases in the country, compared to more than 840,000 now. She appeared during an audience-free broadcast of the show before the program transitioned to taping remotely due to social distancing guidelines.

“I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, what is taking precaution, and what is panic,” she said at the time. “Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows. We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks.”

Hasselbeck also praised President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE’s “leadership,” triggering a tense exchange with the other panelists on the show.

“How can it not be a panic situation when people are dying from this?” co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll Stacey Abrams says she ‘shares concern’ about Biden ‘not picking woman of color’ as running mate ABC’s Hostin warns masks could result in racial profiling, arrests: ‘A real concern’ MORE fired back.

McCain has previously praised Hasselbeck for representing conservative women on the show, a position she said she now takes seriously.

“I used to watch ‘The View’ in college, and she was really such an icon for young Republican women, and I hope I’m giving that to anyone that’s watching,” McCain said in September. “I know there’s people in the middle of the country that feel like they’re really happy that someone is representing them.”

