Even in this newly quarantined world it may seem hard to believe, but the airport in Billings, Montana is now busier than New York City’s JFK.

Some 77 flights left Billings Logan International Airport on April 22, according to flight tracking website JetTip. As for JFK? Only 70.

Of the top 50 U.S. and Canadian commercial airports by traffic, JetTip said, JFK was last for daily departures – lagging not just Billings but Albuquerque and Sacramento too. (Newark came 48th on the list and LaGuardia didn’t even make it into the rankings.)

The major carriers have reduced their schedules by 90 percent in the region, meaning there are few options left even for those who want to go somewhere.

New York City remains the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, with roughly 20 percent of the nation’s cases and fatalities.

