Most patients in New York City hospitalized with the CCP virus suffered from at least one underlying health issue, such as obesity or kidney disease, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed records from 5,700 patients and found over 56 percent suffered from hypertension. Another 41 percent had obesity, while 33 percent suffered from diabetes.

Ninety-four percent of the patients had more then one disease, according to the study, which was published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA).

Patients with diabetes were more likely to require assistance breathing from ventilators, treatment in intensive care units, or develop acute kidney disease.

Of the 2,634 patients for whom outcomes were known, 14 percent were treated in ICUs, 12 percent received invasive mechanical ventilation, and 3 percent needed kidney replacement therapy. Twenty-one percent passed away, including nearly 9 out of 10 of the patients who received mechanical ventilation, including 97 percent for patients 65 or older.

The patients were hospitalized at hospitals run by Northwell Health, the largest academic health system in New York. They were admitted between March 1 and April 4.

About 6 out of 10 patients were male and the median age was 63.

New York state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation, as well as the most deaths and hospitalizations. COVID-19 is caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the novel coronavirus, which originated in China last year.

Dr. Anthony Leno, Director of Emergency Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital (L), and Dr. James Neuendorf, Director of Medicine (R), look into an exam room where a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest was revived, in Yonkers just outside New York City on April 20, 2020. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

State, City Data

New York state’s Department of Health does not release detailed data concerning hospitalizations, such as comorbidities.

Underlying health issues are included in fatality data. The department says 13,623 patients out of the 15,302 who died with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity.

The most common underlying health issue was hypertension, followed by diabetes and hyperlipidemia, or abnormally high concentrations of fats or lipids in blood.

New York City’s Department of Health does not release details concerning underlying health conditions of those hospitalized with COVID-19 or people who died from the disease.

The department says in a fact sheet that people most at risk of getting severe cases of COVID-19 are people 50 years of age or older and people who have other health conditions.

The other conditions include lung disease, heart disease, obesity, liver disease, and cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that currently available information indicates older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Recommendations for people in those groups include continuing their medications, obtaining a supply of at least two weeks of medications, keeping vaccinations up to date, and not delaying getting emergency care for their underlying condition or conditions.

