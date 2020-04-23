https://www.theblaze.com/news/10-states-highest-lowest-gun-ownership

A new report shows that household gun ownership in America has gone down over the last 40 years, and nearly every state in the union has followed that trend. There are currently only 11 states where at least 50% of households have firearms.

The Rand Corporation updated its Gun Policy in America initiative this week with a new report on gun ownership rates in the U.S. since 1980. The new report, “State-Level Estimates of Household Firearm Ownership,” shows the rate of household gun ownership for every state compared to the national average.

According to Rand’s research, 45% of American households had firearms in 1980. By 2016 (the most recent data available), that rate had dropped 13 points to 32%.

The decline happened in almost every state — from the most pro-gun to the most anti-gun.

For example, the five “best gun-friendly states” as ranked by Guns & Ammo magazine — Arizona, Idaho, Alaska, Kansas, and Oklahoma — all saw their rates of household gun ownership fall.

Arizona dropped 22 points (58% to 36%)

Idaho dropped 13 points (67% to 54%)

Alaska dropped 19 points (75% to 56%)

Kansas dropped 17 points (57% to 40%)

Oklahoma dropped 8 points (60% to 52%)

The magazine’s five “worst gun-friendly states” — California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York — saw similar drops:

California dropped 23 points (39% to 16%)

Hawaii dropped 16 points (25% to 9%)

New Jersey dropped 12 points (21% to 9%)

Massachusetts dropped 10 points (19% to 9%)

New York dropped 9 points (22% to 13%)

So, which states have the highest and lowest rates of household gun ownership? We rank them below, based on Rand’s most recent data available. You’ll also see where the states stood in 1980 (the furthest back the report goes), as well as each state’s most recent record highs and lows within the data set.

TOP 10 STATES

No. 1: Montana ● 2016 Rate: 63%

● 1980 Rate: 74%

● Record high: 75% (1984)

● Record low: 62% (2010)

No. 2: Wyoming ● 2016 Rate: 58%

● 1980 Rate: 79%

● Record high: 79% (1980)

● Record low: 57% (2011)

No. 3: West Virginia ● 2016 Rate: 57%

● 1980 Rate: 62%

● Record high: 63% (1985)

● Record low: 55% (1998)

No. 4: Alaska ● 2016 Rate: 56%

● 1980 Rate: 75%

● Record high: 75% (1980)

● Record low: 56% (2016)

No. 5: Idaho ● 2016 Rate: 54%

● 1980 Rate: 67%

● Record high: 68% (1982)

● Record low: 51% (2010)

No. 6: South Dakota ● 2016 Rate: 52%

● 1980 Rate: 59%

● Record high: 62% (1994)

● Record low: 51% (2014)

No. 7: North Dakota ● 2016 Rate: 52%

● 1980 Rate: 55%

● Record high: 59% (1988)

● Record low: 51% (2002)

No. 8: Oklahoma ● 2016 Rate: 52%

● 1980 Rate: 60%

● Record high: 65% (1989)

● Record low: 47% (2006)

No. 9: Alabama ● 2016 Rate: 51%

● 1980 Rate: 60%

● Record high: 63% (1990)

● Record low: 48% (2010)

No. 10: Missouri ● 2016 Rate: 51%

● 1980 Rate: 54%

● Record high: 56% (1990)

● Record low: 43% (2004)

BOTTOM 10 STATES

No. 50: New Jersey ● 2016 Rate: 9%

● 1980 Rate: 21%

● Record high: 25% (1982)

● Record low: 7% (2013)

No. 49: Massachusetts ● 2016 Rate: 9%

● 1980 Rate: 19%

● Record high: 21% (1992)

● Record low: 9% (2016)

No. 48: Hawaii ● 2016 Rate: 9%

● 1980 Rate: 25%

● Record high: 25% (1980)

● Record low: 7% (2015)

No 47: New York ● 2016 Rate: 13%

● 1980 Rate: 22%

● Record high: 28% (1990)

● Record low: 12% (2014)

No 46: Rhode Island ● 2016 Rate: 14%

● 1980 Rate: 13%

● Record high: 22% (1993)

● Record low: 10% (2013)

No. 45: California ● 2016 Rate: 16%

● 1980 Rate: 39%

● Record high: 41% (1982)

● Record low: 16% (2016)

No 44: Maryland ● 2016 Rate: 18%

● 1980 Rate: 41%

● Record high: 41% (1982)

● Record low: 18% (2016)

No. 43: Connecticut ● 2016 Rate: 19%

● 1980 Rate: 28%

● Record high: 34% (1992)

● Record low: 16% (2012)

No. 42: Illinois ● 2016 Rate: 23%

● 1980 Rate: 31%

● Record high: 36% (1990)

● Record low: 22% (2008)

No. 41: Florida ● 2016 Rate: 28%

● 1980 Rate: 45%

● Record high: 45% (1983)

● Record low: 26% (2003)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

