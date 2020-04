https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/new-yorks-high-covid-numbers-explained-bad-law/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The so-called “experts” rarely mention this but the fact is coronavirus kills seniors and compromised individuals.

We see this in country after country.

New York leads the nation with 20,354 coronavirus deaths.

In New York State the law required officials to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook