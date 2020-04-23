https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-only-democrat-to-vote-against-funding-to-help-americans

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to oppose funding to help Americans who are struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

The move by the far-left lawmaker comes after she cheered American job losses on Twitter earlier in the week when she learned that the oil industry was being ravaged by the pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

The $484 billion bill that the House voted on Thursday night included a “$310 billion infusion to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a forgivable loan program that ran out money last week amid skyrocketing demand from hurting small businesses,” Fox News reported.

“It is a joke when Republicans say that they have urgency around this bill,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “The only folks that they have urgency around are folks like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack. Those are the people getting assistance in this bill. You are not trying to fix this bill for mom and pops.”

Senate Republicans were ready to move forward with the bill two weeks ago but Senate Democrats blocked it — a move that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised at the time.

