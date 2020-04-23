https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/ohio-police-bust-amish-barn-party-packed-100-people-violating-states-stay-home-order/

(THE BLAZE) Police in Ohio reportedly broke up a party in an Amish barn over the weekend that was in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Just after midnight Saturday, police responded to a tip about a large gathering at an Amish residence in Huntsburg Township. When they arrived, they found scores of people — roughly 100 — drinking and partying together without regard for social distancing policies.

