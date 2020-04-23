https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/sick-pelosi-wipes-dripping-nose-bare-hand-touches-house-floor-podium-used-lawmakers-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday wiped her dripping nose with her bare hand, then took that same hand and wiped it all over the House floor lectern used by other members of Congress.

Pelosi’s mask/scarf was also pulled down around her neck.

This is totally against CDC guidelines and 80-year-old Pelosi is definitely in the ‘at-risk’ category as are other elderly members of Congress.

This was just gross.

Nancy Antoinette held Americans hostage for weeks as she sat inside of her San Francisco mansion eating gourmet ice cream and now she’s spreading her germs all over the place.

Pelosi and other lawmakers have the nerve to lecture Americans about ‘social distancing’ guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic and they can’t even follow basic instructions.

Typical Democrats: “Rules for thee, but not for me.”

WATCH:

Pelosi wipes her dripping nose with her bare, shivering hand and then wipes that hand all over the House floor podium used by all other members of Congress. She wants to spend trillions of your money fighting China virus but can’t practice basic hygienepic.twitter.com/MZYdzsRi34 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 23, 2020

