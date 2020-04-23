http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K0obza4AQTQ/

First Lady Melania Trump emerged from the White House on Wednesday in a military shade of green for Earth Day and an annual tree-planting ceremony.

While staying largely quarantined in the White House, Melania Trump strutted out to the South Lawn in a Victoria Beckham trench coat from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection. The coat was particularly voluminous with its jutting collar and billowing sleeves but stayed cinched at the waist.

Paired with the coat are snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos that Mrs. Trump has previously worn.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

